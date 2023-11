BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County fire on Peaks Road has been extinguished, according to firefighters.

Crews were dispatched around 12 p.m. to the fire and were on scene for roughly an hour.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

