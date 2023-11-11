Chemical fire leaves two injured

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A Saturday morning chemical fire at an industrial plant has left two injured.

The Forest Fire Department was dispatched around 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Enterprise Drive, according to firefighters.

Firefighters say smoke was coming out of the building and a small fire was found inside.

The fire was extinguished and the building was ventilated for two hours, according to firefighters.

One person was transported to VCU for treatment and the other was transported to LewisGale Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.