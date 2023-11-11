Birthdays
Chemical fire leaves two injured

Chemical fire
Chemical fire(Forest Fire Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A Saturday morning chemical fire at an industrial plant has left two injured.

The Forest Fire Department was dispatched around 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Enterprise Drive, according to firefighters.

Firefighters say smoke was coming out of the building and a small fire was found inside.

The fire was extinguished and the building was ventilated for two hours, according to firefighters.

One person was transported to VCU for treatment and the other was transported to LewisGale Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

