Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Child dies, father badly hurt after car crashes into them waiting to cross street, police say

Police in Arizona say a 9-year-old boy died at the hospital after a vehicle struck him and his...
Police in Arizona say a 9-year-old boy died at the hospital after a vehicle struck him and his father while they were waiting to cross the street.(Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A 9-year-old boy in Arizona has died and his father is in critical condition after they were hit by a car Saturday morning.

KPHO reports that the crash occurred just after 10:30 a.m. at Ray Road and Coronado Street.

According to police, the father and son were waiting to cross the street at the crosswalk when two drivers got into a crash.

One of the cars then went onto the sidewalk and hit the boy and the man. Both were taken to the hospital, where the boy later died.

Police said they don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash when it comes to the drivers involved.

Authorities did not immediately identify the boy or his father.

Police said no criminal charges were being pursued at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Serenity Hawley.
Blacksburg employer of teen found shot describes concern when girl didn’t show up for work
Police presence reported in Lynchburg.
Police: Man charged after being shot by officer during fatal stabbing
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
“It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for.” Family speaks out about slain Blacksburg teen
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
WATCH: Parents speak of teen killed in Blacksburg two days before 18th birthday

Latest News

Roanoke house fire causes over $5,000 in damages
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington,...
House Republicans look to pass two-step package to avoid partial government shutdown
Full Forecast: Saturday afternoon update
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston