Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Pond in Hawaii mysteriously turns bright pink: ‘It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen’

The Kealia Pond in Hawaii has turned pink. Officials are investigating why the pond turned pink, but there are some indications that drought may be to blame. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - The Kealia Pond in Maui is currently drawing a lot of attention thanks to its color.

The pond looks like something out of a sci-fi movie as the water has taken on a glowing pink and purple hue.

“I didn’t believe that it could be that pink but it’s like a Pepto Bismol pink,” Maui resident Travis Morrin said. “I have some friends who have assured me that it’s a natural phenomenon. It just never happens here on Maui.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service oversees the refuge and confirms the pink water has been at the site for about a week and a half.

According to the agency, the color change is caused by a type of halobacteria found in waters with high salinity.

And Kealia’s levels are twice the salinity of seawater.

Officials said it is not likely toxic, and samples have been sent to the University of Hawaii for further testing.

It’s unclear how long it’ll last, but spectators are savoring the rare sight.

“It is so beautiful. It’s really cool,” Wailuku resident DJ Burton said. “It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. I’ve driven by here thousands of times and it’s the first time I’ve seen it pink.”

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Serenity Hawley.
Blacksburg employer of teen found shot describes concern when girl didn’t show up for work
Police presence reported in Lynchburg.
Police: Man charged after being shot by officer during fatal stabbing
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
“It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for.” Family speaks out about slain Blacksburg teen
Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
WATCH: Parents speak of teen killed in Blacksburg two days before 18th birthday
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Perris Jones
Virginia RB Perris Jones undergoes spine surgery in Louisville after injury in game
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Gaza’s main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel’s attacks put it at odds with allies
Biden laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in...
Biden lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Peaks Road Fire
Bedford fire extinguished
President Joe Biden lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National...
Biden says America’s veterans are ‘the steel spine of this nation’ as he pays tribute at Arlington