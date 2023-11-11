Roanoke house fire causes over $5,000 in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Saturday house fire in Roanoke caused over $5,000 in damages, according to firefighters.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a home on the 1300 block of Dale Ave. while responding to another call.

Firefighters say they discovered a fire on the second floor of the building and quickly extinguished it.

The cause of the fire was due to improperly discarded smoking materials, according to firefighters.

Firefighters say there were no reported injuries.

