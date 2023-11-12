Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Blacksburg community host vigil for the death of two Blacksburg Highschool students

Community shined a light in remembrance of teens death.
Community shined a light in remembrance of teens death.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On Saturday, the Blacksburg community held a vigil for the two Blacksburg High School students who were found dead inside a car on Tuesday.

“She always makes me smile. Even though she’s gone, she still makes me smile,” croaked Serenity Hawley’s dad John Hawley.

The vigil was held in front of Blacksburg High School where hundreds of people came together in their lost student’s honor.

“Today we all come together grieving over the loss but now we start the healing process, not as an individual but as a community,” said Blacksburg police Chief Todd Brewster.

“She’d have been so embarrassed,” confessed Hawley. “She’s like, Oh, my, oh my gosh, that’s so embarrassing. Why did you do this is exactly what she would have said. And you know, then maybe when we got out to the parking lot, her favorite thing would have been like, Oh, that was baller.”

As the community held each other tight, leaders guided them through healing exercises.

“And take another breath for a time like this we can sometimes forget to breathe,” demonstrated unitarian universalist congregation Reverend Pam Philip.

As the sun lowered in the sky, a choir sang music channeling the peace that filled the air.

“We want to be there for you and to be helpful, in any way that we can,” said Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith.

As the choir continued to sing, flashlights rose from the phones of friends and family.

Hawley said the best they can do to honor her life, is to contribute to the things she loved.

“Moving forward is to do something in her honor,” said Hawley. “For Young Life for DACA the things that she was passionate about. And she was very here in probably the last two years. She’s very into church and you know, her faith and so that that helps us sleep easy at night because we don’t have to wander.”

“I’ve seen this community recover from tragedy many times. And each time we came back stronger, and we will again,” stated Brewster.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Serenity Hawley.
Blacksburg employer of teen found shot describes concern when girl didn’t show up for work
Police presence reported in Lynchburg.
Police: Man charged after being shot by officer during fatal stabbing
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
“It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for.” Family speaks out about slain Blacksburg teen
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
WATCH: Parents speak of teen killed in Blacksburg two days before 18th birthday

Latest News

As a part of Veterans Day, people filled the streets of downtown Roanoke, cheering on our...
Roanoke community celebrates nation heroes through Veteran’s Day Parade
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 11, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 11, 2023
Interview with Former POW David Harker
Interview with Former POW David Harker
The wet weather came in handy, as crews are still containing the blaze in Tuggle’s Gap.
Tuggle’s Gap fire half contained
Humble Hustle Coat Drive
Humble Hustle Coat Drive