Cold mornings, warm afternoons this week
We’re watching the possibility for showers later this week
- Cloudy morning Sunday, then clear by the afternoon
- High fire danger Monday through Thursday
- FIRST ALERT: Showers possible Friday into Saturday
SUNDAY
After a few morning clouds, this afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the 50s and low 60s for most, which is a touch cooler than yesterday.
A tropical low is bringing some rain to North Carolina today, but that system looks to avoid our area. We are expecting dry conditions for the next several days.
Overnight lows will be coldest tonight as we dip into the low 30s. Some areas of patchy, light frost are possible. Have your ice scraper and puffy coat ready!
HIGH FIRE DANGER THIS WEEK
Another dry stretch is likely for our hometowns until later next week. Most localities in our viewing area are under active burn bans. This means no open air burning is permitted. More details can be found here.
Fire danger remains high for the first half of our new work week thanks to lower relative humidity values (less than 40%). Winds won’t be strong, but a light breeze is possible.
Highs this week will be mild as high pressure builds in. It will be a nice break from the roller coaster of weather we’ve experienced the last few weeks!
FIRST ALERT: NEXT RAIN CHANCE
Our next possible rain chance isn’t until next Friday. As of right now, timing and rain amounts are uncertain. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week.
DROUGHT MONITOR
The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Because of our recent dry stretch, some of our hometowns are included in an Extreme Drought. Most of our hometowns are now under a Severe or Moderate drought.
