Cold mornings, warm afternoons this week

We’re watching the possibility for showers later this week
By Meteorologist Payton Major
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
  • Cloudy morning Sunday, then clear by the afternoon
  • High fire danger Monday through Thursday
  • FIRST ALERT: Showers possible Friday into Saturday

SUNDAY

After a few morning clouds, this afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the 50s and low 60s for most, which is a touch cooler than yesterday.

A tropical low is bringing some rain to North Carolina today, but that system looks to avoid our area. We are expecting dry conditions for the next several days.

Sunday at a glance
Sunday at a glance(WDBJ Weather)

Overnight lows will be coldest tonight as we dip into the low 30s. Some areas of patchy, light frost are possible. Have your ice scraper and puffy coat ready!

Cold mornings ahead
Cold mornings ahead(WDBJ Weather)

HIGH FIRE DANGER THIS WEEK

Another dry stretch is likely for our hometowns until later next week. Most localities in our viewing area are under active burn bans. This means no open air burning is permitted. More details can be found here.

Dry conditions build in again.
Dry conditions build in again.(WDBJ7)

Fire danger remains high for the first half of our new work week thanks to lower relative humidity values (less than 40%). Winds won’t be strong, but a light breeze is possible.

High Fire Danger this week
High Fire Danger this week(WDBJ Weather)

Highs this week will be mild as high pressure builds in. It will be a nice break from the roller coaster of weather we’ve experienced the last few weeks!

Highs this week
Highs this week(WDBJ Weather)

FIRST ALERT: NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Our next possible rain chance isn’t until next Friday. As of right now, timing and rain amounts are uncertain. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week.

We're tracking our next possible rain chance by late next week.
We're tracking our next possible rain chance by late next week.(WDBJ Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Because of our recent dry stretch, some of our hometowns are included in an Extreme Drought. Most of our hometowns are now under a Severe or Moderate drought.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Take a listen! Chief meteorologist Brent Watts and Leo Hirsbrunner look at the factors at play this winter and what we may could expect for the months ahead when it comes to cold and snow.

Trulli

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

