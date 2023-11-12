Dozens displaced after blazing fire at apartment complex near Danville

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of people are displaced after an apartment fire on Sunday morning in Pittsylvania County.

What once was a three-story Apartment complex is now turned into ashes and rubble.

Just after 5 a.m., Blairs Fire & Rescue Department responded to an apartment fire at North Pointe Apartment Complex in Pittsylvania County.

When they arrived - heavy flames had engulfed half of the apartment complex.

“He was honking his horn trying to wake people up. And I looked out my window. And all I saw was the whole building, like just lit on fire.” said neighbor Lilly Roch.

Roch lives in the apartment right next door to the fire.

Though she was startled by the flames, she had woken up her mom with urgency to evacuate.

“It was just scary because we were standing outside and just everybody’s screaming,” shuddered Roch.

Multiple people had to be rescued from the higher floors.

“And just like people jumping off the balconies and just all that was just crazy,” described Roch in disbelief.

The blaze destroyed 12 apartments with neighboring apartments containing water and heat damage.

Two individuals were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and three were treated.

The fire department says as of now, there are no fatalities.

“I Woke up, and my friend Lily was in my room.” explained another neighbor Allison Dixon. “My mind just went blank. I just got scared. Like, I felt my I just started shaking. I didn’t know what to do people, I couldn’t help anybody. I felt helpless.”

Dixon lives one building down.

She said she was worried for her schoolmate who lived in one of the apartments on fire.

“He woke up and the fire was already in his room, he didn’t have time to grab anything, he grabbed a sister, and he ran,” reported Dixon.

Dixon said she had previously experienced the loss of a home due to a fire.

“I packed up my things I was ready to go. If it had spread. I mean, I wasn’t going to be through another house fire. I wasn’t going to lose all my essentials.” stated Dixon.

This is not the first time fire and rescue have responded to a fire at this exact apartment building.

In 2019, 72 people were displaced after the same apartment building caught on fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Leaders of the Red Cross say if you are looking to donate or give in any way you can at the main office.

