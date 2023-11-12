Roanoke community celebrates nation heroes through Veteran’s Day Parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Saturday, thousands of people flooded the sidewalks of downtown Roanoke for the annual Veterans Day parade.

As a part of Veterans Day, people filled the streets of downtown Roanoke, cheering on our nation’s heroes.

“It is a beautiful moment where they can come together as a family. And remember those because we have Memorial Day for those who have fallen in the past. This is for the ones that are living.” said the President of the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council. Perry ‘Ace’ Taylor.

He said this was his fourth year in the Veteran’s Day parade.

“I was on a float for different organizations with vets and the Disabled American Veterans. In this time I rode with the 29th division.” boasted Taylor.

Taylor served in the US Army for about 8 years.

He said it was nice to see the community thank our veterans.

“I saw a lot of young cadets from VMI. And so that that’s the future. And you have all the families there. You have World War 2, Korea, Vietnam, there’s a storm Desert Shield, Panama, Afghanistan, Iraq, it’s just recognized and all of them.” explained Taylor.

Daniel Wickham is also a veteran and President of the Roanoke Valley Veteran’s Council Inc.

He says he is grateful to see the youth connect with vets.

“I think what’s so important about celebrating veterans is the fact that they have sacrificed so much, they have given up their freedoms, so we can keep ours and you know, so this is just an extremely small way that we can express our gratitude for everything they’ve done for us,” said Wickham.

Taylor explained the celebration and gratitude the community has - is the symbolism of freedom.

‘’We are a family,” stated Taylor. “We’re all in one boat going in the same direction, hopefully. So we need to remember that that little tidbit, you have a right to your opinion. You have a right to feel and do what you want. You’re free. That’s what free is.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.