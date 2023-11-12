Birthdays
Roanoke Police in search of missing teen

Ciara Buckland
Ciara Buckland(Roanoke Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is in search of a missing teenage girl last seen on October 29th.

Ciara Buckland/Kelley, 17, is described as a white teenage girl with brown eyes and black hair with blue tips, 5′3″ tall, and weighing 120 pounds. Her family adds that she has a pierced septum and nostril.

According to her family, she is from Bedford and was last seen in Roanoke.

Her family states that she requires medication and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265 or email her family.

