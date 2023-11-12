VSU police officer critically injured after shooting near campus

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating after a Virginia State University police officer was shot early Sunday morning near campus.

Police say the incident happened just after 1:30 am in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street.

An on-duty officer was in the process of investigating a disturbance on campus when they were shot. The officer, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the VSU officer. Police are now searching for the suspect involved.

At this time, the VSU campus remains on lockdown as a precaution.

The investigation into this incident continues. Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey S. Katz released this statement on Facebook:

Jeffrey S. Katz Releases a statement about the shooting of a VSU police officer. (WWBT)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.