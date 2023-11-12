Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

VSU police officer critically injured after shooting near campus

A Virginia State University Police officer was critically wounded early this morning in a...
A Virginia State University Police officer was critically wounded early this morning in a shooting that happened near the VSU campus.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating after a Virginia State University police officer was shot early Sunday morning near campus.

Police say the incident happened just after 1:30 am in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street.

An on-duty officer was in the process of investigating a disturbance on campus when they were shot. The officer, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the VSU officer. Police are now searching for the suspect involved.

At this time, the VSU campus remains on lockdown as a precaution.

The investigation into this incident continues. Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey S. Katz released this statement on Facebook:

Jeffrey S. Katz Releases a statement about the shooting of a VSU police officer.
Jeffrey S. Katz Releases a statement about the shooting of a VSU police officer.(WWBT)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Chemical fire
Chemical fire leaves two injured
Friday Football Extra: Week 12 Highlights
Police presence reported in Lynchburg.
Police: Man charged after being shot by officer during fatal stabbing

Latest News

Fire
2 hospitalized, dozens displaced after apartment fire
Sunday Morning Forecast - November 12
Community shined a light in remembrance of teens death.
Blacksburg community hosts vigil for Blacksburg High School students
As a part of Veterans Day, people filled the streets of downtown Roanoke, cheering on our...
Roanoke celebrates nation’s heroes through Veterans’ Day Parade