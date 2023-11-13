24 apartments damaged in Pittsylvania County fire

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 12 apartments were destroyed in Sunday’s fire at a Pittsylvania County apartment complex, confirmed Director of Public Safety Chris Key.

12 more units at the NorthPointe Apartments sustained water, smoke and heat damage, according to Key, now that the fire is extinguished and a survey has been done of the damage..

All the apartments had fire detectors, but Key says he doesn’t believe they had sprinklers, which were not required when the complex was built.

The American Red Cross has given all the affected families vouchers for places to stay, food and clothing.

Key says more than 100 firefighters from various agencies worked nonstop for ten hours Sunday on this fire. He says vinyl and wood used to build the complex made it easy for the flames to spread.

Key says investigators believe they know the cause of the fire, but won’t release it until a consultation with the insurance company.

