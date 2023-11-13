Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House

FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the NHL champion Las Vegas Golden Knights to the White House on Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to be in attendance.

The Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup in June by beating the Florida Panthers in the 2023 finals four games to one.

The expansion team got its start in Las Vegas in the 2017-2018 season.

A city known mostly for gambling, Las Vegas has attracted more professional sports teams in recent years, including the NFL’s Raiders, who moved from Oakland, and the WNBA’s Aces.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Apartment Fire
2 hospitalized, dozens displaced after apartment fire
Ciara Buckland
Roanoke County Police in search of missing teen
39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
VSU police officer injured in shooting; suspect remains on the run
Community shined a light in remembrance of teens death.
Blacksburg community hosts vigil for Blacksburg High School students
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
The Pentagon identifies the 5 US troops killed in a military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean
FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.
You can get paid to watch holiday movies
Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.
Eliminating 1 teaspoon of salt from diet daily makes big difference in health, study says
FILE - Workers and family members take part in a 15-city walkout to demand $15 per hour wages...
New rule would make it easier for millions of Americans to unionize, but businesses are pushing back