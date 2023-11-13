Busch Gardens increases discounts to offer better benefits in 2024

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens is doubling down on discounts in 2024 to make the cost of fun more affordable for members. The action-packed European-themed adventure park now offers more than 100 acres of family fun for a portion of the price.

Starting next year, members can enjoy unbeatable benefits valued at up to $3,000, including fan favorites, new in-park discounts, monthly rewards, exclusive experiences and more.

New membership benefits include double discounted food and beverage purchases at select times, invitations to exclusive events, member-only experiences, reserved premium seating at select theaters and additional merchandise discounts at various locations.

In addition to all the great new benefits, members will continue to receive complimentary tickets, free parking, first-to-ride privileges on new attractions, and Busch Bucks currency for in-park spending.

“Each year, our Membership program offers even more value and reasons to visit, featuring new rewards and offers each month,” said Kevin Lembke, Park President of Busch Gardens and Water Country USA. “Paired with seasonal events, world-class thrills and award-winning entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

2024 promises to be a monumental year filled with new reasons to visit every season. The fun kicks off in March with a grand Mardi Gras celebration and ends with anniversaries for two of Busch Gardens’ signature events, Howl-O-Scream® and Christmas Town™.

The legendary Loch Ness Monster attraction is getting a makeover and will be reopened next year with an entirely new experience. The ride will feature thrilling new elements, compelling storytelling, and state-of-the-art effects that will take passengers through the Scottish landscape on a new 900-foot steel track. Only members will have the chance to enjoy the ride first.

Busch Gardens is home to more than 50 rides and attractions, award-winning entertainment, and signature events throughout the year. With free Food and wine Festivals in spring and exclusive holiday merchandise in December, there’s always a reason to return.

Members can sign up for as low as $13.75 per month + tax with a zero-down payment.

For more details about Busch Gardens Williamsburg or memberships, click here.

