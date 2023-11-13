Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Chef Gordon Ramsey welcomes 6th child with wife of nearly 30 years

Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay pose for photographers on arrival at the GQ Men of...
Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay pose for photographers on arrival at the GQ Men of the year Awards in central London on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.(Grant Pollard | Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gordon Ramsay is now a father of six.

The celebrity chef welcomed his newest child with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay.

In an Instagram post Saturday, the chef announced the birth of their son, Jesse James Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay said baby Jesse weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

“One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!!” he wrote in the post.

Gordon Ramsay also said in the post that he now has three boys and three girls, making their family complete.

Gordon and Tana Ramsay have been married since 1996.

Gordon Ramsay is 57 and Tana Ramsey is 49.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Apartment Fire
2 hospitalized, dozens displaced after apartment fire
Ciara Buckland
Roanoke County Police in search of missing teen
39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
VSU police officer injured in shooting; suspect remains on the run
Community shined a light in remembrance of teens death.
Blacksburg community hosts vigil for Blacksburg High School students
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

FILE - First lady Jill Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Jill Biden will lead new initiative to boost federal government research into women’s health
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals
Greensville County Court House.
Judge rules against skill games supporters
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
2 accused of running high-end brothel network in Massachusetts and Virginia appear in court