Domestic Violence programs provide resource following fatal stabbing in lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After a Lynchburg woman was stabbed to death in her driveway WDBJ7 is learning more about what happened Friday morning.

Nicole Rosser had a restraining order against the man who allegedly killed her Friday.

Officers responded Friday morning to what is described as an ongoing domestic violence situation.

Police found Tony Brown outside while stabbed Nicole Rosser.

Brown previously was charged with violating a protective order twice.

Following this incident, community leaders said people are not feeling safe even with court orders.

“What we’ve been hearing from women, for the most part, is they feel that once the protective order is written that they don’t they don’t receive really no protection at all.” said the President of Lynchburg Peacemakers Shawn Hunter.

The organization is offering free surveillance and installation of cameras.

“We will be willing to provide cameras free of charge and have them installed free of charge for women that have protective orders out and they feel fear for their safety,” said Hunter.

He said there are programs in the area for those struggling such as the YWCA in Lynchburg.

“Ladies that do come into the shelter, we start with a safety plan that maybe over the phone, they come in and we do a safety plan. And we’re planning for when they are going to leave at some point.” explained the Domestic Violence Prevention Program Manager for the YWCA of Central Virginia Amy McIvor.

She suggested people look for initial behaviors in whoever they start to date.

“Whoever you’re dating. In the beginning, before you’re deeply involved,” added McIvor. “Be a detective, because you can protect your own self by looking out for signs.”

She said the resources they provide cater to the individual.

“We’re here because we want people to succeed. We want people to be safe and have a good life. So we’re here. We want to hear you.” said McIvor.

Below are resources for Domestic Violence.

· National DV Hotline 1-800-799-7233

· VA DV Hotline 1-800-838-8238 or 1-804-463-2594

· National Coalition of DV (737)225-3150 can give resources, webinars, events

· Domestic Violence Prevention Program (434)528-1041 crisis shelter, resource referral, safety planning

· Sexual Assault Response Program (434)947-7422

· Virginia VINE Service 1-800-467-4943 information & notification for offender custody status

