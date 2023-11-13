Encouraging resiliency in Roanoke youth

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A collaboration of community partners is hosting a youth conference this weekend to teach resiliency and provide tools so young adults can overcome the challenges life throws their way.

It is called the Healing Centered Community NW & NE YOUTH Conference. It is happening at the Melrose Library Community Room Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hill Street Baptist Church Community Outreach Coordinator Darnell Wood and Roanoke Prevention Alliance Director Christine Gist joined Here @ Home to explain more about the importance of the event.

The program was developed in partnership with Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, Prevention & Wellness Services, and the Roanoke Prevention Alliance thanks to a grant from the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

The goal is to increase equity in the city and educate leaders about the trauma informed approaches that can help build resiliency in a community.

To RSVP to the conference families can email roanokeprevention@gmail.com or call 540-982-1427 x5121.

