Gas prices in Roanoke down 9.2 cents in the past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $2.89 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon, a difference of 70 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.75 per gallon while the highest was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.54 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today. The national average is down 24.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 42.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

November 13, 2022: $3.40 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.76 per gallon)

November 13, 2021: $3.22 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.41 per gallon)

November 13, 2020: $1.94 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.12 per gallon)

November 13, 2019: $2.35 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.62 per gallon)

November 13, 2018: $2.40 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.68 per gallon)

November 13, 2017: $2.28 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.56 per gallon)

November 13, 2016: $2.00 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.15 per gallon)

November 13, 2015: $1.97 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.18 per gallon)

November 13, 2014: $2.68 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.91 per gallon)

November 13, 2013: $2.89 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.17 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.02 per gallon, down 6.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.04 per gallon, down 8.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.13 per gallon, down 7.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.21 per gallon.

“As motorists turn their attention to Thanksgiving, they certainly can be thankful for the decline in gasoline prices, which has now reached eight straight weeks. GasBuddy counts 11 states where average prices are below $3 per gallon, with several more to join this week. Even in California, the nation’s most expensive gasoline average will fall below $5 in the next 48 hours,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand has struggled in recent weeks, falling not only due to the seasonal nature, as Americans drive less as the weather gets colder, but it appears there may be some economic headwinds entering the equation as well.”

