Geno Smith’s big throws and Jason Myers’ walk-off field goal lift Seahawks past Commanders 29-26

SEATTLE (AP) — Jason Myers converted his fifth field goal of the game, a 43-yarder as time expired, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Washington Commanders 29-26.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith and Washington QB Sam Howell traded big throws and touchdown passes in the final 5 minutes, but it was Smith who had the the final chance at the victory and came through.

Howell pulled Washington even at 26-26 on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Dyami Brown with 52 seconds remaining.

Smith took over and made a pair of big throws to DK Metcalf to get the Seahawks into field goal range.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.