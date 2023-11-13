Birthdays
Geno Smith’s big throws and Jason Myers’ walk-off field goal lift Seahawks past Commanders 29-26

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football...
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(Lindsey Wasson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Jason Myers converted his fifth field goal of the game, a 43-yarder as time expired, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Washington Commanders 29-26.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith and Washington QB Sam Howell traded big throws and touchdown passes in the final 5 minutes, but it was Smith who had the the final chance at the victory and came through.

Howell pulled Washington even at 26-26 on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Dyami Brown with 52 seconds remaining.

Smith took over and made a pair of big throws to DK Metcalf to get the Seahawks into field goal range.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

