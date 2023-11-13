Get titles picked for you with Library Concierge program

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - This holiday season is a great time to dive into a new book. With all the obligations, maybe you’re short on time to browse the stacks at the local library.

That’s where the Library Concierge program comes in to play.

The Roanoke County Public Library created the program in 2020. Anyone with a Roanoke County library card in good standing can use it.

It’s as simple as filling out this online form before the 15th of the month. Patrons will list the types of genres they like and any author preferences.

“We’ll do our absolute best to find something for them that they would enjoy reading and connect them with some materials,” Adrian Whicker, the Administrative Librarian for Materials Management said.

A librarian will pick out between two and six titles for the member that will be held at their home library.

The concierge member does not have to check out every title picked for them. The program is free, and can be stopped anytime.

If you’re more interested in movies, try the Video Valet program.

