Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Grown Here at Home: Carroll County Middle School FFA earns national title

By Neesey Payne
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Middle School FFA is the top Model of Excellence Middle School chapter in the nation. The team couldn’t believe it when their name was announced.

Madelyn Caviness, still remembers how the announcement was read, “And they announced us, and they were like number one, Carroll County Middle School,” she said.

Carroll County Middle School FFA Advisor Makenzie Carter was in her classroom with her students watching the awards ceremony online. She said she was trying to record the ceremony on her phone, when in all the excitement, the phone ended up falling on the floor. “Everybody was screaming. It was fun. We’re very proud of them.

The team gave a presentation at the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana; showcasing some of the work the chapter has done for the community.

“It was great to tell everybody about how we do things in our chapter and all our accomplishments,” said Magen Key.

The chapter hosts events that are fun, but have a great purpose.

“Our students decorated a tree and community members got to vote which one was the best with food donations for the American Cancer Society,” said Kari Alderman, who helped write the script for the competition.

They don’t do all these things to receive an award, it’s all rooted in service and love for their hometown.

“When we do stuff like the petting zoos; seeing the little kids faces whenever they get to see the animals that I have been raised with, it all comes back to community. It’s made a big impact on me, personally,” explained Natalie Culler.

“With FFA it’s literally a family. Everyone cares about everyone. Everyone is willing to help. Everyone is willing to work,” Caviness said.

However, receiving national recognition for their work, isn’t so bad either.

“We’ve always had phenomenal kids, but the stars really just lined up this time,” said Carroll County Middle School FFA Advisor John Carpenter.

Myra Leonard is a longtime supporter of the FFA. She was over the moon when she heard the news. “It’s still unbelievable that little old Carroll County is the best middle school chapter in the nation,” she said.

The team will be the grand marshals for the Christmas parade on Saturday, December 2.

Click here to read our previous story about the team leading up to qualifying for the national competition.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Apartment Fire
2 hospitalized, dozens displaced after apartment fire
Ciara Buckland
Roanoke County Police in search of missing teen
39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
VSU police officer injured in shooting; suspect remains on the run
Community shined a light in remembrance of teens death.
Blacksburg community hosts vigil for Blacksburg High School students
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

Grown Here at Home: Carroll County Middle School FFA Earns National Title
Grown Here at Home: Carroll County Middle School FFA Earns National Title
United Methodist Family Services Lynchburg specializes in foster care, adoption and prevention...
UMFS Lynchburg relocates office in effort to expand service in community
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 13, 2023
UMFS Lynchburg Relocates Office in Effort to Expand Service in Community
UMFS Lynchburg Relocates Office in Effort to Expand Service in Community