Judge rules against skill games supporters

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge in Greensville County has ruled against supporters of skill games who challenged the state’s ban on the machines.

This morning, the judge granted the state’s motion for summary judgment during a hearing in Emporia.

Former NASCAR driver and truck stop owner Hermie Sadler filed the lawsuit two years ago. Small business owners turned out in a show of support today.

Supporters of skill games said they were disappointed by the decision, but said their fight will continue. And they are expected to push for legislation allowing the machines when the General Assembly session opens in January.

