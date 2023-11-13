Birthdays
MADD launches holiday campaign to promote driver safety

MADD shares its holiday ToGetThere Campaign
MADD shares its holiday ToGetThere Campaign(MADD)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This holiday season, it’s estimated there will be 21 million chances you could encounter a drunk driver on the road and that risk increases with drugged drivers.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving or MADD has launched a new campaign to encourage safety behind the wheel just in time for the festive celebrations.

Ashley Francis is a public relations specialist with MADD Mid-Atlantic Region. She joined Here @ Home to explain more about the ToGetThere campaign and shared some statistics surrounding impaired driving.

Additionally, Francis offered tips to plan your transportation ahead of time and encouraged people to join the MADD movement.

