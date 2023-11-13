Matts Creek fire spreads to 15 acres; 0% contained

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -The Matts Creek fire has spread to 15 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company.

Firefighters say the fire is within National Forest lands located south of US-501 and the James River.

Approximately 40 firefighters and a helicopter are working to contain the wildfire, firefighters say.

The Appalachian Trail from James River Foot Bridge to Petite’s Gap Road, the James River Foot Bridge Parking Lot, and Matts Creek Trail are closed for the public’s safety.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, according to firefighters.

Learn how you can make your home safer during a wildfire here.

