Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Matts Creek fire spreads to 15 acres; 0% contained

(KTTC)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -The Matts Creek fire has spread to 15 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company.

Firefighters say the fire is within National Forest lands located south of US-501 and the James River.

Approximately 40 firefighters and a helicopter are working to contain the wildfire, firefighters say.

The Appalachian Trail from James River Foot Bridge to Petite’s Gap Road, the James River Foot Bridge Parking Lot, and Matts Creek Trail are closed for the public’s safety.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, according to firefighters.

Learn how you can make your home safer during a wildfire here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Apartment Fire
2 hospitalized, dozens displaced after apartment fire
Ciara Buckland
Roanoke County Police in search of missing teen
Dry conditions build in again.
Fire danger high this week
39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
VSU police officer injured in shooting; suspect remains on the run
Community shined a light in remembrance of teens death.
Blacksburg community hosts vigil for Blacksburg High School students

Latest News

Skill Games Lawsuit
Skill Games Lawsuit
Domestic Violence hotlines
Domestic Violence programs provide resource following fatal stabbing in lynchburg
Blacksburg Teen Funeral
Blacksburg Teen Funeral
Danville Apartment Fire Follow-up
Danville Apartment Fire Follow-up