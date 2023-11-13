Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

McCloud has another huge day and leads No. 21 James Madison past UConn 44-6

JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw for a career-high 457 yards and four touchdowns and No. 21 James Madison overcame a slow start and beat Connecticut 44-6 for the Dukes’ 13th consecutive win dating to last season.

McCloud connected with Reggie Brown on scoring throws of 80 and 55 yards,

Zach Horton from 21 yards and Phoenix Sproles from 5 yards as the Dukes pulled away after leading just 10-3 at halftime.

The Huskies (1-9) lost their fourth straight and third this season to a ranked team.

McCloud finished 33 for 37 while going over 400 passing yards for the third time this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Apartment Fire
2 hospitalized, dozens displaced after apartment fire
Ciara Buckland
Roanoke County Police in search of missing teen
39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
VSU police officer injured in shooting; suspect remains on the run
Community shined a light in remembrance of teens death.
Blacksburg community hosts vigil for Blacksburg High School students
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) escapes a pair of Boston College defenders...
Virginia Tech scores 35 straight points to win 48-22, snaps 5-game Boston College win streak
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football...
Geno Smith’s big throws and Jason Myers’ walk-off field goal lift Seahawks past Commanders 29-26
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells at his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Texas A&M fires head coach Jimbo Fisher, reportedly will pay $76 million in buyout
Perris Jones
Virginia RB Perris Jones undergoes spine surgery in Louisville after injury in game