Patrick County wildfire 65% contained

Tuggles Gap Fire, Patrick County... 11.7.23
Tuggles Gap Fire, Patrick County... 11.7.23(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A wildfire burning in Patrick County is 65% contained, according to Patrick County Emergency Management.

The 1,080-acre fire is burning in the Ravens Den/Tuggles Gap/Blue Ridge Parkway area of Woolwine.

Patrick, Henry, Floyd, Surry, Carroll, Montgomery and Franklin counties, and the City of Martinsville along with the Virginia Department of Forestry, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia Department of Corrections, Virginia Communications Cache, National Park Service, US Forestry and the National Guard have assisted in the firefight.

A county-wide burn ban remains in effect until further notice.

No evacuations have been ordered, but residents in the area have been notified to be on alert, and if the situation changes, emergency personnel will promptly update the public through the County Everbridge system, as well as reverse 911, according to county officials.

For the time being, no additional donations of goods are needed to help firefighters or others in the area, according to the county.

For concerns about home safety, contact the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch non-emergency number at 276-694-3161.

