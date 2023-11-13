Police officer gets residents of burning house to safety

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The cause has not been determined for a house fire in Lynchburg early Monday.

Lynchburg Fire crews were called to the home in the 1100 block of Wise Street just before 1 a.m. when police officers spotted flames coming from the third floor. Lynchburg Police credit Officer Rippy with forcing entry into the home and starting the process of getting all four residents out safely. No injuries were reported.

