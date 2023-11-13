Sales Support

WDBJ7, WZBJ and WDBJ7.com are a Gray-owned dominant CBS-affiliated media powerhouse in beautiful Roanoke, Virginia. Known as “Your Hometown Station®”, WDBJ7 and WZBJ serve 26 counties across the Blue Ridge Mountain region and produce more than 55 hours of award-winning local news coverage, more than any of its competitors in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market.

Job Summary/Description:

Duties/Responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

• Generate and update presentation materials using PowerPoint

• Assist sales team with digital and tv orders/campaigns

• Communicate effectively with account executives and management

• Check new orders, revisions, pre-emptions and make goods

• Keep accurate records for accounts

• Create informational and research pieces using Excel, Word and PowerPoint

• Assist sales managers and account executives

• Key in advertising orders and revisions for digital and TV when necessary

• Handle pre-emptions and make goods when necessary

• Create reports as needed

• Verify accuracy of times, date/dates and overall compliance to ensure contracts are error-free

• Handle incoming calls and greet visitors

• Answer routine requests for information made by the public

• Open switchboard and lobby in the morning and close switchboard and lobby at the end of business day

• Sort daily mail, open and stamp all checks

• Prepare daily bank deposit

• Perform other job-related duties as assigned

Qualifications/Requirements:

- Proficient working knowledge of Excel, Word and PowerPoint

- Knowledge of digital and broadcast advertising space

- Excellent data entry skills

- Proficient with office equipment

- Must be customer service-oriented and have experience working with the public

- Must have good problem-solving skills

- Must be adaptable to change

- Must have a strong attention to detail, maintain accurate records

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills

- Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously and prioritize

- Ability to meet tight deadlines and work well under pressure

- Ability to work independently with little supervision, yet committed to team environment

- Must have excellent time management and organizational skills

- Ability to remain calm in midst of chaos

- Ability to get along with others

- Communicate effectively and clearly with employees and callers

- Must be dependable and punctual

- Ability to remain positive and foster a positive work environment

- Must represent the company with professionalism and integrity

- Must maintain a high level of confidentiality

