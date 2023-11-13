Tweetsie Railroad dazzles families with holiday lights, activities

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WDBJ) - Families have the chance to climb aboard and make memories as part of Tweetsie Christmas this holiday season.

Tweetsie Railroad is making magic on select nights Nov. 24 through Dec. 30 with train rides showcasing more than a million Christmas lights and festive music and entertainment.

New this year is The Blizzard, that allows families to walk through falling snow.

Tickets are available now with children 3 to 12 costing $40 and adults $60.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.