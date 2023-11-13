Use of force ruled justifiable in second police shooting of woman

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Use of force by police has been ruled justifiable in a September shooting in Lynchburg, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.

Harrison has ruled that Lynchburg Police Officer Michael Donellan was justified in shooting Ashley Biggs Neeley, 35, September 27, 2023, and that no criminal charges are warranted against the officer.

Read the full report below this story.

Lynchburg Police were called at 9:08 a.m. about Ashley Biggs Neeley chasing Aaron Neeley with a knife in Miller Park. Officer Donellan was one of several uniformed officers called to the park, according to Harrison. Donellan encountered Aaron Neeley at 9:11 a.m. near the park’s pool. and the officer’s body-worn camera captured Neeley telling the officer that Ashley Biggs Neeley had threatened him and threatened to cut her wrist.

At the scene, Aaron Neeley said Biggs Neeley was unstable and used “meth all night long,” according to Harrison, and Aaron Neeley cautioned the officer to “watch out when you go up to her; she’s got a [expletive] knife.”

Officer Donellan, according to Harrison, was aware that Biggs Neeley had been shot by police in May 2023, when she used a knife against two Lynchburg Police officers, and warned other officers about what Aaron Neeley had just told him.

Officer Donellan found Biggs Neeley sitting on a bench inside a bus stop shelter with two LPD officers already with her, according to Harrison, and faced her. One of the other officers can be heard via body-worn camera telling Biggs Neeley to keep her hands in sight and stay out of her purse and bag.

Still, Biggs Neeley removed a knife from her purse and stood up, facing the officers, according to Harrison, with the officers moving for cover and out of the way of the knife, with one officer showing his handgun and another showing a taser. Officers told her to drop the knife, and when she charged toward Donellan while holding the knife, and Donellan fired his gun, hitting her head and leading her to fall to the ground and drop the knife.

Harrison says, “The body-worn camera footage will not be released as Ashley Biggs Neeley recovered from the shooting and faces pending criminal charges from these events.”

