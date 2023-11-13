Birthdays
Virginia flags to be lowered in honor of UVA shooting victims

The UVA community is mourning the loss of three football players, who were shot and killed on...
The UVA community is mourning the loss of three football players, who were shot and killed on Sunday evening.(Source;UVA | UVA)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Younkin has ordered all US and Virginia flags lowered in honor of the victims of a mass shooting at the University of Virginia one year ago.

November 13, 2022, D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on Grounds while returning from a trip to Washington, DC.

The governor’s order reads:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the victims, their families, and the Charlottesville community following last years’ University of Virginia shooting.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 13th day of November, 2023.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin

