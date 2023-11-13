Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Virginia Tech scores 35 straight points to win 48-22, snaps 5-game Boston College win streak

Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) escapes a pair of Boston College defenders...
Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) escapes a pair of Boston College defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)(Mark Stockwell | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Kyron Drones ran for 135 yards and threw for two touchdowns as Virginia Tech scored 35 unanswered points and beat Boston College 48-22.

The victory kept alive the Hokies’ chances of earning bowl eligibility and snapped a five-game BC winning streak.

Bhayshul Tuten ran for three TDs for Tech. Thomas Castellanos threw for 110 yards and two interceptions for Boston College. One of the picks was on the very first play of the game.

The Eagles took a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter before the Hokies scored touchdowns on their next four possessions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Apartment Fire
2 hospitalized, dozens displaced after apartment fire
Ciara Buckland
Roanoke County Police in search of missing teen
39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
VSU police officer injured in shooting; suspect remains on the run
Community shined a light in remembrance of teens death.
Blacksburg community hosts vigil for Blacksburg High School students
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
McCloud has another huge day and leads No. 21 James Madison past UConn 44-6
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football...
Geno Smith’s big throws and Jason Myers’ walk-off field goal lift Seahawks past Commanders 29-26
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells at his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Texas A&M fires head coach Jimbo Fisher, reportedly will pay $76 million in buyout
Perris Jones
Virginia RB Perris Jones undergoes spine surgery in Louisville after injury in game