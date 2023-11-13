Virginia Tech scores 35 straight points to win 48-22, snaps 5-game Boston College win streak

BOSTON (AP) — Kyron Drones ran for 135 yards and threw for two touchdowns as Virginia Tech scored 35 unanswered points and beat Boston College 48-22.

The victory kept alive the Hokies’ chances of earning bowl eligibility and snapped a five-game BC winning streak.

Bhayshul Tuten ran for three TDs for Tech. Thomas Castellanos threw for 110 yards and two interceptions for Boston College. One of the picks was on the very first play of the game.

The Eagles took a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter before the Hokies scored touchdowns on their next four possessions.

