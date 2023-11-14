AGING IN PLACE: November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -When making decisions for aging family members, experts say it’s important to know the difference between hospice care and palliative care.

According to Good Samaritan Hospice, “hospice is specialty care for people living with advanced illness who wish to focus on comfort and relief from distressing symptoms rather than curative treatment.”

They say it’s hospice care is appropriate for people who have a prognosis of approximately six months or less.

As for palliative care, Good Samaritan says that’s “specialized medical care for people living with serious illness.” It can be provided at any stage of an illness along with treatment meant to cure.

According to Good Samaritan, it’s the only community-based, non-profit hospice. Its Center for Caring provides patients and their families “with the highest level of hospice services, including the medical, spiritual and emotional support they need during end-of-life care.”

