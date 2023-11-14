Big Island Elementary cancels school Wednesday amid air quality concerns

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public Schools (BCPS) announced that Big Island Elementary will not have school on Wednesday, November 15th, amid air quality concerns from the Matts Creek wildfire.

The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue have stated that the greatest impact of the wildfire is near the Big Island area.

BCPS states that all other schools in the county will resume on a normal schedule.

The school adds that they will decide whether to resume normal school operations for Thursday and Friday when more information becomes available.

