Botetourt Farmers’ Market holding November Holiday Market

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt Farmers’ Market is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Market Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event takes place at the Daleville Town Center, with more than 30 local agricultural and artisan vendors, including food and live music.

Mallory White, President of Botetourt Farmers’ Market, and Caleb White, trumpet player for Saturday’s live music, dropped by 7@four with information about what to expect.

Click here for more information and watch the video for the interview segment.

