Botetourt Farmers’ Market holding November Holiday Market

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt Farmers’ Market is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Market Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event takes place at the Daleville Town Center, with more than 30 local agricultural and artisan vendors, including food and live music.

Mallory White, President of Botetourt Farmers’ Market, and Caleb White, trumpet player for Saturday’s live music, dropped by 7@four with information about what to expect.

Click here for more information and wa t ch the video for the interview segment.

