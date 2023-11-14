Boys Home of Virginia teaches kindness, compassion

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Transforming lives and giving young men the support and guidance to tackle life head-on is the mission of the Boys Home of Virginia in Covington.

The nonprofit is a residential school that serves 6- to 18-year-old young men, with many facing different adversaries in their lives. The school is 98 percent privately funded and needs support to accomplish its goal of developing students spiritually, mentally, physically and socially.

Executive Director Chris Doyle and Development Assistant for Communications Laura Robertson joined Here @ Home about their Giving Tuesday campaign.

The campaign runs from Nov. 17 to Nov. 28 and each online donation will be matched up to $25,000. The donations will support programs like the school’s SEE Learning, Reading and Trades initiatives.

