Construction of West Roanoke River Greenway set to begin

Construction graphic.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction is set to begin on a nearly 0.60-mile section of the West Roanoke River Greenway along the Roanoke River near West Riverside Drive and Kingsmill Drive, according to Roanoke County.

Phase one of construction will include providing connectivity to an existing section of the greenway located along West Riverside Drive west of Mill Lane in Salem.

The county says the project will include a 10-foot-wide asphalt greenway, a 26-space trailhead parking lot, a crosswalk across West Riverside Drive, mechanically stabilized earth (MSE) retaining walls, and associated appurtenances including signs, fencing, and drainage improvements.

Contractor mobilization and tree-clearing activities are anticipated to begin in mid-November 2023. Construction is anticipated to be complete by March 2025.

The county is advising travelers of potential traffic delays along West Riverside Drive. During construction, two lanes of traffic will be maintained along West Riverside Drive; however, periodic closures may be required. Work will be scheduled to avoid peak travel hours.

