Giving Tuesday: Star Hill Pilot Brewery Gives Back to HUM

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starr Hill Pilot Brewery in Roanoke has named Huddle up Moms (HUM) as the recipients of its November “Cheers for Charity.”

One dollar of every pint of The Love Beer sold will be donated to HUM.

Here @ Home sits down with Jaclyn Nunziato, Huddle Up Moms Executive Director, and Alex Conner, General Manager of Starr Hill Pilot Brewery, about the partnership and what it means to the organization.

If you’d like to participate in Giving Tuesday, you can always send in a donation anytime or on Giving Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Or, spread the LOVE at Starr Hill Cheers for Charity, all November long, at Starr Hill Pilot Brewery in Roanoke

