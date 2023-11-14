Birthdays
Kaidon Salter throws 3 TDs, runs 2 more as No. 25 Liberty beats Old Dominion 38-10

Liberty's CJ Daniels catches a touchdown pass ahead of Old Dominion's Ryan Ramey (27) during...
Liberty's CJ Daniels catches a touchdown pass ahead of Old Dominion's Ryan Ramey (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)(Robert Simmons | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaidon Salter threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more, all in the first half, as No. 25 Liberty kept its perfect record intact with a 38-10 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday.

The Flames, already the regular season champions in Conference USA, improved to 10-0.

It marks their second double-digit win season since transitioning to FBS competition in 2018 and third overall.

Salter, the three-time CUSA Offensive Player of the Week, completed 13 of 22 passes for 225 yards and also rushed 11 times for 41 yards in a little over three quarters.

