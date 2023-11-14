Lynchburg police officer saves family from house fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Lynchburg fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate a fire from early Monday morning on Wise Street. A police officer spotted that fire and stepped into action immediately.

And so I start rubbing my eyes, Man am I seeing something? Is this real?,” said, Steve Rippy with the Lynchburg Police Department. Rippy says he was towards the end of his shift on Monday Morning. As he was driving around patrolling, he couldn’t believe his eyes. In front of him was a house with apartments inside, engulfed in flames.

He then radioed into dispatch and acted quickly, kicking down the door of the house with no protective gear and no experience with fires. “You go into a house that’s on fire. It’s warm, I can’t see anything, your chest is getting tight, I’m not trained,” explained Rippy.

Upon entering, He was met with several people, alerting the rest that had not come out that their building was on fire. I don’t think they knew it, they were asleep,” said Rippy. He then went upstairs and grabbed the first person he laid eyes on, rushing them outside. Lynchburg Fire department arrived a couple of minutes after the call, and it became a public safety team effort to rescue the 3 other people in that unit where the fire started.

Greg Wormser the Lynchburg fire chief, says the fire was already heavy upon arrival coming from the roof on one side of the structure and they could tell that it had been burning for a while. “Fires like this increase exponentially over the course of about 30 seconds, so it doesn’t take long for fires, especially in that type of construction, that type of home to increase so rapidly,” explained Wormser.

Rippy says a number of thoughts ran through his mind before kicking the door down to the unknown. “If I open this door, am I going to be introduced with a big flame in my face? You know, is that what’s going to happen? Am I gonna go home and see my wife and kiss my kids to go to school this morning when I get home? It’s scary,” explained Rippy.

Even though fear plays its part in responding to any situation, Rippy is grateful that he was able to successfully respond to a situation outside of his expertise. “So as a police officer, I know nothing about fire. I know fire is hot, and I don’t want to be anywhere near it. But that’s about the extent of my knowledge. I was talking to a couple of people this morning about it and they were like, what was going through your mind? What were you thinking? You know, as a police officer, we’re not granted the opportunity with the time to think. Sometimes, we don’t we don’t really have time to say alright, What’s my plan here? What am I going to do? We just have time to do, that’s all we have is to take action. And so that’s just what I did,” explained Rippy.

