Man convicted after firing pistol in residential neighborhood

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A federal jury has convicted a Roanoke man for being a felon and possessing a firearm.

Robert Overstreet II, 31, was previously convicted for malicious wounding, attempted burglary and distribution of methamphetamine. Overstreet also had a disqualifying misdemeanor conviction for assault and battery on a family member, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on December 14, 2022, a detective with the City of Roanoke Police Department saw Overstreet fire a pistol from an SUV parked in the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue NW. Police stopped the SUV and found a pistol in the driver’s lap. Forensic analysis revealed gunshot residue on both of Overstreet’s hands, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

A statement from the US Attorney’s Office reads:

