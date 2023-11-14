Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Oliver Anthony to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia in 2024

In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.(CNN, YouTube/Oliver Anthony Music via CNN Newsource)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W. Va. (WDBJ) - County music singer Oliver Anthony will perform at the State Fair of West Virginia in 2024, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The Farmville native is scheduled to perform August 16.

Anthony went viral in August after his hit song “Rich Men North of Richmond” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has 93 million views on YouTube.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Wise Street in Lynchburg... 11.13.23
Lynchburg house fire appears to be accidental
Ciara Buckland
Roanoke County Police in search of missing teen
A front will bring a few showers back into the forecast on Friday.
Dry weather continues with a high fire danger
Ashley Biggs Neeley mugshot
Use of force ruled justifiable in second police shooting of woman
The UVA community is mourning the loss of three football players, who were shot and killed on...
Virginia flags lowered in honor of UVA shooting victims

Latest News

Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Palestinians call for evacuation of hundreds of patients and newborns from Gaza’s largest hospital
Emily Witt with Good Samaritan Hospice stops by to talk about hospice care, and the new center...
AGING IN PLACE: November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 14, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 14, 2023
Good Samaritan's Center for Caring will serve as a permanent home for hospice teams when it...
AGING IN PLACE: November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month