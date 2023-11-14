Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke Fire-EMS Captain retires after 42 years of service

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS hosted a retirement celebration for Captain Craig Sellers on Tuesday.

Sellers holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured employee in the department, serving 42 years.

Captain Sellers began his career as a firefighters in 1981 and was promoted to lieutenant in 1987, the youngest person in the department’s history to be promoted to that rank.

He recounts happy memories from his career, “To think back about all of the people I’ve worked with over the years, the great relationships, the good times, being able to help people in there time of need.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
As Big Island fire grows, smoke spreads
Supporters of skill games gather outside the Greensville County Courthouse following a hearing...
Judge dismisses skill games lawsuit
Dry conditions build in again.
Enhanced fire risk ongoing for Tuesday
School with police lights
One taken to hospital after explosion at Lynchburg school
Ciara Buckland
Roanoke County Police in search of missing teen

Latest News

Operation Christmas Child
Operation Christmas Child
Roanoke Fire Captain Retirement
Roanoke Fire Captain Retirement
Botetourt Farmers Market November Holiday Market
Botetourt Farmers Market November Holiday Market
Mill Mountain Zoo Night Howls
Mill Mountain Zoo Night Howls