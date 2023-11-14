Roanoke Fire-EMS Captain retires after 42 years of service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS hosted a retirement celebration for Captain Craig Sellers on Tuesday.

Sellers holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured employee in the department, serving 42 years.

Captain Sellers began his career as a firefighters in 1981 and was promoted to lieutenant in 1987, the youngest person in the department’s history to be promoted to that rank.

He recounts happy memories from his career, “To think back about all of the people I’ve worked with over the years, the great relationships, the good times, being able to help people in there time of need.”

