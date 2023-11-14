Birthdays
Be safe when decorating this holiday season

By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether you’re a holiday decorator once Halloween has passed, or you wait until after Thanksgiving, many homeowners are preparing to decorate their homes and entertain guests.

But it’s also important that everyone is thinking safety before grabbing those boxes from the attic.

Here @ Home talks with Rob Leonard, a Construction Industry Consultant, about some of the primary things homeowners should keep in mind when preparing for the holiday season.

