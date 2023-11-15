Birthdays
10-year-old leaves hospital after 579 days

After undergoing a successful operation and spending nearly 20 months in a hospital, Ava left the hospital Monday. (Source: RILEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) – A 10-year-old girl from Indianapolis is finally back home after spending 579 days in a hospital.

Ava Graham was born with a rare congenital birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart, and she needed a heart transplant.

After undergoing a successful operation and spending nearly 20 months in a hospital, Ava left the hospital Monday.

Nurses, doctors and team members lined the hallways to wish Ava well.

The 10-year-old is excited to get home and be in her bedroom again.

