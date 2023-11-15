Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

19-year-old woman accused of killing romantic rival in love triangle

Chamille Tapia-Hernandez, 19, is accused of shooting a woman who was romantically involved with...
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez, 19, is accused of shooting a woman who was romantically involved with the same man.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Arizona's Family)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A 19-year-old Arizona woman is accused of shooting and killing a romantic rival last month.

According to Phoenix police, Chamille Tapia-Hernandez got into an argument with 23-year-old Alyssa Candelaria Gomez inside a shed in the backyard of a home near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road on Oct. 31.

The argument escalated, and police said Tapia-Hernandez pulled out a gun and shot Gomez in the stomach.

A man that both women were reportedly dating ran from the shed after the shooting, along with Tapia-Hernandez.

First responders arrived and took Gomez to the hospital, where she later died.

Authorities said they later caught up with Tapia-Hernandez and took her into custody.

During an interview with detectives, Tapia-Hernandez denied being romantically involved with the man, but she claimed the man’s girlfriends were jealous that she was allowed to stay with him at the shed.

Tapia-Hernandez is facing a charge of second-degree murder with bail set at $1 million.

Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look ahead at what we may can expect this winter.
First Alert: 2023-24 Winter Season Outlook brings snow back despite the winter warmth
Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Big Island wildfire spreads to 1,200 acres
School with police lights
One taken to hospital after explosion at Lynchburg school
Supporters of skill games gather outside the Greensville County Courthouse following a hearing...
Judge dismisses skill games lawsuit
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023. The...
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher gets 21 months for marijuana use while owning a gun
Danville Regional Airport ribbon cutting
Danville Regional Airport renovations complete ahead of expected casino traffic
Highlander Hotel
Highlander Hotel
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported