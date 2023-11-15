Attitude for Gratitude

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ALLY and TAP invite 6th-12th graders to come help assemble food baskets for families in need.

Jason Hariston, from TAP Youth Programs, sits down with Here @ Home to talk about their work to host monthly youth events.

This one invites 6th - 12th graders to assemble food baskets for families in need.

They are also accepting donations of turkeys and non-perishable foods from the community.

Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth (ALLY) is a community collaboration between Total Action for Progress (TAP), Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, YouthHQ@Goodwill, and more.

ALLY and TAP will also be partnering with the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) for this particular event. RRHA will provide volunteers to help pack baskets, as well as provide a list of families in need that live in the housing developments throughout the city and help deliver the donations to these families.

Youth are asked to attend at Kingdom Harvest Church International, located at 3433 Ferncliff Ave., Sunday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.