Claire Parker Foundation to host annual Deck the Heels 5k

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Claire Parker Foundation is preparing to host its annual Deck the Heels 5k night run.

The holiday race will take place on December 9 at 5 p.m. through the streets of Altavista.

Each year, runners dress up in Christmas costumes and enjoy hot chocolate after the race. They say Santa will be making an appearance, as well.

All of the proceeds from the race go toward helping improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric cancer.

Over 400 people have signed up, so far.

“It’s a really fun night for the whole family,” said Karly Hagwood, Claire Parker Foundation Director of Communications. “If you’re a serious runner, it’s perfect for you. If you just like to walk with your stroller or with your dog, it’s also perfect for you. We have all sorts of levels and abilities that come out and do it.”

Friday, November 17 is the last day to secure a free Deck the Heels t-shirt.

The link to register can be found here.

