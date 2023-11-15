Danville Regional Airport renovations complete ahead of expected casino traffic

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The community celebrated the completion of major renovations at the Danville Regional Airport with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Visitors and locals will now have a brand new, elevated experience when flying into and out of Danville.

The $1.2 million project to renovate the 62-year-old airport began over two years ago.

The renovations include a new airside canopy, increased security, and an upgraded pilot lounge.

“Not only did we make improvements to the building, we also made security improvements,” said Mark Adelman, Danville Transportation Services Director. “As part of that project, we widened an automatic gate so that we could bring buses out onto the ramp to serve larger groups. So, it’s a real comprehensive effort to improve functionality and customer service.”

There is also an improved passenger waiting area to accommodate larger groups. Adelman says the renovations were necessary for the anticipated traffic from the future Caesars casino.

“With Caesars, we’re expecting traffic to be significantly greater than it is now. The Virginia International Raceway generates an awful lot of jet aircraft here. We’re just very pleased that we’re continuing to grow,” added Adelman.

Next, they will build a hangar for Danville Community College’s new aviation maintenance program.

“Those employers want mechanics. If you have somebody on the field who can provide aircraft maintenance and a constant supply of employees that you can recruit, you’re more likely to come to that airport. So, what we’re working on right now is a significant advancement,” explained Adelman.

They are also in the process of renovating the south ramp for additional aircraft parking. That is expected to be complete this summer.

