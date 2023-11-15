Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys holds groundbreaking for Melrose Plaza

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A transformational project will soon be taking shape in northwest Roanoke.

Tuesday morning, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys held a groundbreaking ceremony for Melrose Plaza, which will restore commercial activity and community services to the neighborhood.

Representatives of Goodwill and its many partners donned hardhats, and grabbed golden shovels for the ceremony and celebration.

“Today, we celebrate the Melrose Plaza project, a life-changing initiative that will have a profound impact on our city,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea.

A major renovation of Goodwill’s existing headquarters, Melrose Plaza will include a full-service grocery store, a bank branch, wellness center and free, public high school for adults.

Matt Churchill is Goodwill Industries of the Valleys Board Chair.

“This is about inclusivity. This is about bringing people together. This is about providing equity to people, and providing opportunity to people,” he told the audience.

Richmond Vincent is Goodwill Industries of the Valleys CEO.

“We all need to be vested into this, because the success here in northwest is a success for the entire city,” he said.

Napoleon Bailey is Goodwill’s Director of Operations, and a native of northwest Roanoke. He said he is confident Melrose Plaza will help to revitalize the neighborhood and provide new opportunities for the young people who grow up there.

“We lost our son to gun violence last year and for this to be here and give the youth something else to look for you know education, jobs,” he said as he stood with his wife Aisha. “When the store opens there will be jobs here.”

The Rev. William Lee urged the community to take ownership of the project and build a lasting presence for those who will follow.

“I would like for them, generations after I’m gone to come down to the grocery store to hang out down here, because it still exists, because we’ve invested in it.”

Renovations are starting in the next couple of weeks And we’re told the Market on Melrose could be open by next fall, with the rest of project to follow in early 2025.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Big Island wildfire spreads to 1,200 acres
Supporters of skill games gather outside the Greensville County Courthouse following a hearing...
Judge dismisses skill games lawsuit
School with police lights
One taken to hospital after explosion at Lynchburg school
A front will bring a few showers back into the forecast on Friday.
Clouds ushering in, but rain is not in store
Ciara Buckland
Roanoke County Police in search of missing teen

Latest News

Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israeli military forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital in operation against Hamas
This is the end of Chief Scott Booth’s second week and he is now locking down on the areas of...
Chief Scott Booth has plans for the Roanoke Police Department just after finishing his second week
Winter Weather Special
Winter Weather Special
Operation Christmas Child Collection Week
Operation Christmas Child Collection Week